Niagara Police investigating after rocks thrown into car windows and a home in Lincoln

Niagara Police are investigating after rocks were thrown into car windows and a home in Lincoln.

It happened between 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and the NRP say 16 incidents have been reported.

In most of the cases a suspect drove up to a home, got out of the vehicle, and then threw a stone or brick through car windows and in one case through a home window.

One witness says the suspect is a white man, roughly six feet tall and was driving a dark-coloured car similar to a Honda Civic.

Another witness says they saw a thin white man driving a small grey or silver car.

In total the damage is expected to be over $20,000.

The incidents happened around the Vineland and Vineland Station areas including North Service Road near 15th Street (five incidents), Westwood Trace near Vinehaven Trail (two incidents), Dustan Street near Edgewood Crescent (two incidents), Magnolia Drive near King Street (two incidents), Magnolia Drive near Azalea Crescent (five incidents), South Shore Boulevard near Dustan Street (one incident), Lake Street near Bal Harbour Drive (one incident).

Police do not have any surveillance video of the suspect yet and anyone near any of the sites are being asked to check cameras for footage.

Some of the stones that were used to damage the windows are similar to garden and / or driveway stones. Members of the public who find they are missing similar stones are asked to contact the detectives.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009336.