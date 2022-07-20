Niagara police investigating Bobcat theft in Grimsby

Police are looking for a suspect after the theft of a Bobcat from the area of Peach Tree Lane and Katherine Street on July 14 around 4:30 a.m.

The suspect, possibly a male with short hair and wearing black clothing, was driving a black pickup truck.

The truck had been modified with cab lights, big tires, and was towing a large dump trailer with high sides.

The stolen 2017 Bobcat MT55, valued at more than $19,000, is a red and white skid loader with forks on the front.

It has the Bobcat logo on the side and may have a “Niagara Outdoor Landscaping” sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009336.