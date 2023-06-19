Niagara police investigating collision involving motorized scooter
Niagara Falls police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and motorized scooter.
One adult male has been airlifted to an out of town hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
There is a current road closure near the area of Franklin Avenue and Carlton Avenue on Lundys Lane in the Falls.
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 21st, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Brett Boake - General Manager, Score Promotions
Lucas Spinosa - Owner/Founder, Black Sheep Coffee Roasters
Karl Dockstader on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Karl Dockstader, host of One Dish, One Mic on CKTB and rotating host of The Drive joins Tim Denis to talk about National Indigenous Peoples Day and where Canada is at as a nation in the pursuit for Truth and Reconciliation.
