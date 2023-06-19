iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara police investigating collision involving motorized scooter


road closure

Niagara Falls police are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and motorized scooter.

One adult male has been airlifted to an out of town hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

There is a current road closure near the area of Franklin Avenue and Carlton Avenue on Lundys Lane in the Falls.

12

Latest Audio