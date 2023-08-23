Niagara police investigating crash that leaves woman in critical condition

Niagara Police are investigating a crash that has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Officers were called to a crash at 11 p.m. last night on Morrison Street near Second Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Ivestigators say a grey 2015 Buick Verano was travelling west on Morrison when a collision occurred involving a pedestrian.

The 43 year old woman from Niagara Falls was taken to an out-of-town trauma centre and is in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the collision.

They are asking any motorists that were in the area with an operational dash-camera, and residents nearby with surveillance cameras to review their footage and contact lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009367 with any relevant information