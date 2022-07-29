Niagara police investigating gas station robbery in Thorold

The hunt is on for a masked male following a robbery at the Petro Canada gas station at Merrittville Highway and Highway 20.

It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the kiosk armed with a knife and threatened the employee.

He demanded two STLTH nicotine vape pods valued at $34.

A K9 track of the area located the mask and bandana the suspect was wearing, but not the suspect.

The lone store employee was not injured.

The suspect is a white male, 25 to 35 years old, about 6' with a medium build.

He was wearing a purple, blue, red, green, and yellow Halloween-style plastic face mask.