Niagara police investigating shooting in St.Catharines

Niagara homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in St.Catharines.

Niagara uniform officers were called to the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth in St. Catharines, following the report of a shooting last night at 9:35pm.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male and adult female both with gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female was transported to hospital where she remains in stable but critical condition with life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains unknown, along with the firearm used in the shooting, and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

There is no information to suggest that there is a risk to public safety.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).