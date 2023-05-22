Niagara Police investigating stabbing at campground in Port Colborne

Niagara Police were called called out to a stabbing at a popular campground in Port Colborne over the weekend.

Officers were called to the basketball court area of Sherkston Shores campground at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police found a 22-year-old male victim suffering from a serious stab wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for further care, and later flown by Air Ambulance helicopter to an out-of-region hospital.

The initial investigation determined there had been a fight near the basketball court in the campground.

Sherkston Shores Security personnel responded to scene but many of the involved persons had fled.

A person was initially arrested at the scene by NRPS officers but was later released unconditionally.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009046.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online.