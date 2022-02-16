Niagara Police launch contest to name latest member of K9 Unit

You can help name the latest addition to Niagara's K9 Unit.

An 11-month-old male English Pointer has joined Niagara Regional Police's unit, with a nose meant for tracking.

He will help the search and rescue team find vulnerable and missing persons, and ground searches for evidence.

If you would like to enter the contest email niagarapolice@niagarapolice.ca by 12pm on Wednesday March 2, 2022.

There is a limit of five entries per email.