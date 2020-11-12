Niagara police lay more human trafficking charges in ongoing case

Two people accused of human trafficking in Niagara are facing additional charges.

Police say new charges were laid after they discovered other alleged victims.

41 year old Kelly Downey was charged yesterday with kidnapping with a firearm, assault and forcible confinement.



That's in addition to earlier charges of trafficking in persons, kidnapping and forcible confinement.



Police say 43 year old Dameon Mcdonald, has been charged with kidnapping with a firearm and forcible confinement, in addition to an earlier sexual assault and kidnapping charge.



Both are being held in custody.