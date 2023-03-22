Niagara Police look for man who robbed Subway in Thorold

Niagara Police have released an image of a suspect accused of robbing a Subway store in Thorold.

A suspect walked into the store claiming he had a gun December 17th, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. on Clairmont Street.

After receiving cash, the suspect fled the scene.

The cashier wasn't hurt.

The suspect is a white man, in his 40s, 6’0” tall, and 180lbs.

Detectives assigned to the 1 District Criminal Investigative Branch have assumed carriage of the investigation and have exhausted investigative means of identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009590.