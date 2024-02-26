Niagara Police look for suspect in alleged sledgehammer assault in Welland

Niagara Police are looking for a 26-year-old man after an assault over the weekend involving a sledgehammer.

Police were called out on Saturday afternoon, at 5:30, to the area of Hennepin Avenue and Southworth Street North in Welland to find a man suffering from non-threatening injures.

He was assessed by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the victim had been hit with a sledgehammer.

Niagara Police are looking for 26-year-old Aidan Thibeault of no-fixed-address for charges including assault with a weapon.

He is described as white, with a medium build, with hazel eyes and short hair.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009106.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.