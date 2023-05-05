Niagara police look for wanted man after dangerous driving incident in Fort Erie

Niagara Police say a 38-year-old man is wanted for a dangerous driving incident in Fort Erie.

Officers were called to a plaza near Garrison Road and Kraft Road yesterday after police spotted a black 2018 Ford Mustang, which is linked to a wanted woman.

The male driver entered the store, while police say the wanted woman remained in the car.

When the driver returned to the vehicle, officers blocked his car in and ordered the pair out.

The Ford then sped away by jumping a curb, driving into a grassy area, then a sidewalk and onto the roadway.

The car sped away and police say out of a concern for public safety officers did not pursue it.

38-year-old Collin Todd of Port Perry is wanted for Obstruct Police, Flight from Police, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

29-year-old Zeanka Havtur of no-fixed address is wanted for Break Enter and Commit, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, and Fail to Comply with Release Order (3 Counts).

Todd and Havtur are believed to be together and police are looking for the Ford vehicle involved.

Any member of the public who spots the couple or has information as to their location is asked not to confront them but to call the local police.

Members of the public who wish to provide information and speak with the investigating detectives can call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009339.