12-year-old boy reported missing in Welland has been found safe
Niagara Police say a 12-year-old boy reported missing in Welland has been found.
Officers say the boy was found earlier this afternoon, after being reported missing last Tuesday.
He is safe.
The NRPS say they would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
