Niagara Police looking for 16-year-old boy from West Lincoln

Niagara Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old from West Lincoln.

Dimias Sutherland was last seen last night in the area of Port Davidson Road and Elcho Road in West Lincoln.

He is described as white, 5’6” tall, with Black hair and about 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black track pants, and a black T-shirt with a white logo on it.

The police and Dimias’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to his location are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 100.