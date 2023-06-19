Niagara Police looking for 16-year-old boy from West Lincoln - LOCATED
Niagara uniform officers began searching for missing person Dimias Sutherland on Sunday June 18th.
Dimias Sutherland has been located and is safe.
-
Danny Di Lorenzo - NCDSB Chair (Fort Erie/PortColborne/Wainfleet)
Danny Di Lorenzo joins Steph Vivier to talk about planned anti-LGBTQ protests outside of the school board.
-
Chris Madronich (Gravely) recaps his Rocksearch 2023 win
Chris Madronich from Gravely joins Steph Vivier to talk about winning Rocksearch 2023
-