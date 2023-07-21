Niagara police looking for armed suspects in Lincoln and Grimsby

Police are investigating two reports of suspicious persons this week.

On Tuesday, a homeowner on Frances Crescent in Lincoln reviewed overnight security footage and it showed a suspect holding what appeared to be a firearm. It's believed the suspect was in the area checking for unlocked vehicles.

On Thursday, homeowners on Lampman Drive in Grimsby reviewed their overnight surveillance video which revealed two suspects holding what appeared to be a firearm. Again, the footage confirmed they were breaking into unlocked vehicles.

Despite the distance of 16 kilometres, detectives believe the same suspects are involved in both incidents.

Police say given the presence of a firearm, the suspects should not be approached and are encouraging people to call 9-1-1 immediately.,



Suspect #1 is described as follows:

- Male

- Wearing a balaclava with a visible reflective emblem over the left brow

- Wearing a light coloured hooded sweatshirt

- Wearing dark cargo pants with detailing around the pockets on each leg

- Wearing a cross body satchel

- Wearing dark shoes

Suspect #2 is described as follows:

- Male

- Wearing a balaclava and neck covering

- Wearing a light coloured hooded sweatshirt

- Wearing dark pants

- Wearing white shoes

Suspect #3 is described as follows:

- Male

- Wearing a balaclava and neck covering

- Wearing a camo coloured jacket or hooded sweatshirt

- Wearing a cross body light coloured satchel

- Wearing dark shoes