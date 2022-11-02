Niagara Police looking for man who followed child home from Fort Erie park

Niagara Police are looking to identify a man who followed a child home from a park in Fort Erie.

Police were called to a home in the area of Catherine Street and Central Avenue on Halloween night after a man, wearing a green jacket with the words 'Community Watch' on it, went to a home to see if a child had arrived back safely after playing with friends at the park.

The child is believed to have been followed home by the man at least twice from the Sugar Bowl Park, located on Central Avenue near Gilmore Road.

The man, described as white, 25-35 years, 160lbs, with brown hair, a brown beard, said his name was Patrick.

He was last seen riding a grey mountain bike.

Detectives believe the man is frequenting the Sugar Bowl Park area.

Area residents who reside near Catherine Street, Central Avenue, and/or the Sugar Bowl Park area are encouraged to review their CCTV footage.

Anyone who may have information related to the identity of “Patrick” or surveillance footage that may aid in the investigation, is encouraged to contact the lead detective by dialling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009369.