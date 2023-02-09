Niagara Police looking for missing 15-year-old from Welland

Niagara Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Welland.

Valentina Leduc-Cecchin was last seen in the area of South Pelham Road near Thorold Road.

She is described as white, 5’4” tall, 106 lbs, with long brown hair.

She was wearing a blue sweatshirt with a hood and white running shoes.

Both the police and Valentina’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Valentina are being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111.