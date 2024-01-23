Niagara Police looking for obstructed licence plates after warning 34 drivers

Niagara Police say the enforcement phase of the campaign, to keep licence plates clearly visible, is now underway.

Back in October, officers launched a six-month educational traffic campaign directed at obstructed and obscured licence plates.

Niagara recently installed speed and red light cameras across the region, using plate numbers to issue fines.

Police found some drivers were using tinted covers, and other materials to cover up the plates.

During the educational campaign police issued 34 warnings, 27 of those were for obstructing a licence plate.

Police say they are now in phase two of the campaign, focusing on enforcement.

Motorists found operating a vehicle with an obstructed or obscured licence plate will be given a ticket.

"Every number plate shall be kept free from dirt and obstruction and shall be affixed so that the entire number plate, including the numbers, is plainly visible at all times, and the view of the number plate shall not be obscured or obstructed by spare tires, bumper bars, any part of the vehicle, any attachments to the vehicle or the load carried."