Niagara Police looking for people who had their cars broken into in Pelham

Niagara Regional Police are looking to ID the owner of stolen property from Pelham.

Since December of 2020, Welland/Pelham uniform officers have been investigating thefts from vehicles in the area of Regional Road 20 and Effingham Street, in the City of Pelham.

As a result, detectives located multiple items of stolen property.

Officers are looking to identify the owner of the property.

If you were a victim of a theft from a motor vehicle, in December of 2020, in the area of Regional Road 20 and Effingham Street, in the City of Pelham, and are missing a box set of music, bag of clothes, shoes, glasses, a tire gauge and books, please contact officers with specific information of the items by emailing david.sinclair@niagarapolice.ca