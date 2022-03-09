Niagara Police looking for robbery suspect

Niagara Police have made one arrest, and they are looking for a second suspect after a robbery in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 at 3:31pm, police were called to the Victoria & Maple Variety Store located at 4623 Victoria Avenue.

Police say two men entered the store and were attempting to steal various items.

A female employee confronted them, which resulted in the men allegedly assaulting her.

The men left the store prior to police arrival and were last seen walking southbound on Victoria Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the two males.

26 year old Shawn Butler of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery and fail to comply.

Police are looking for 33 year old Murray Nimmo of Niagara Fall for charges of robbery and fail to comply.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, 190lbs, a medium build, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009388.