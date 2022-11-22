Niagara Police looking for robbery suspect in Thorold

Niagara Police are looking for a robbery suspect in Thorold.

Police were called to the area of Pine Street South and Beaverdams Road Monday afternoon after a local business was robbed by a man with a black handgun.

The suspect left riding a blue and silver bicycle.

The cashier wasn't hurt.

The suspect is described as a man 20 to 30 years old, he was wearing a black/grey Tommy Hilfiger jacket, and a black mask with a white Air Jordan logo.

A search of the surrounding area found the bike, the Tommy Hilfiger jacket, black mask, and black replica pistol, that was believed to have been used in the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009590.