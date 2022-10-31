Niagara Police looking for suspect after Halloween morning bank robbery

Niagara Police are investigating a Halloween morning bank robbery.

Police were called to the TD Bank on Queen Street in St. Catharines at 11:30 a.m. after a man robbed the bank and fled with cash.

The K9-unit was not able to track down the suspect, and no one inside the bank was hurt.

The suspect is described as an older white man, 5’8” tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing a black hoodie with brown sunglasses and grey sweatpants

This robbery remains under investigation by detectives from the 1 District detective office. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, extension 1009964.