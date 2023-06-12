Niagara Police looking for suspect after man shot dead in St. Catharines
One man has died after a shooting in St. Catharines Saturday night.
Police were called to the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth just after 9:30 in the evening to find a man and woman suffering from gun shot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, while the woman is listed in stable but critical condition with-life threatening injuries.
Officers and police dogs searched the area for a suspect, but no arrests were made.
Police say the suspect and gun have not been located, however they believe the incident was targeted, with no risk to public safety.
The Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103.
-
'The worst possible system:' Critics call for reforms to Toronto's mayoral election
GUEST - John Beebe, founder of the Democratic Engagement Exchange at Toronto Metropolitan University
-
CKTBN AM Roundtable - June 12th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined in studio by:
Robin McPherson - St. Catharines City Councillor, Co-owner of Janice and Robin Digital
Ted Mouradian - Author/speaker, President of the 2% Factor
-
George Katouraganis on the fluctuation of food prices
George Katouraganis, owner of George's Greek Village in St. Catharines, joins Tim Denis to discuss the ever-fluctuating food prices and what kind of an impact it has on restaurant owners.