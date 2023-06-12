Niagara Police looking for suspect after man shot dead in St. Catharines

One man has died after a shooting in St. Catharines Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth just after 9:30 in the evening to find a man and woman suffering from gun shot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, while the woman is listed in stable but critical condition with-life threatening injuries.

Officers and police dogs searched the area for a suspect, but no arrests were made.

Police say the suspect and gun have not been located, however they believe the incident was targeted, with no risk to public safety.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103.