Niagara Police looking for suspect after stabbing at Tim's drive thru in Niagara Falls

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in a Tim Horton's drive thru in Niagara Falls.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday officers were called to the coffee shop on McLeod Road at Dorchester Road to find a man and woman in their 20's suffering from injuries.

The man suffered a serious injury after being stabbed and the woman was punched a number of times.

Police says a fight between the two and a suspect started while they were in the drive thru and became physical.

They did not know each other prior to the fight.

The suspect, who was driving a black 2010 Audi Q5, was last spotted in St. Catharines in the area of Queenston Street and Eastchester Avenue, where he ran from police on foot.

41-year-old Boysie Alexander Ashton Murray of St. Catharines is wanted for assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, carry a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is described as black, 6’1” feet tall, 200 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes, scars on his upper lip and left forearm, and he has tattoos on his right forearm and his neck.

Murray has ties to St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Toronto.

Any member of the public who sees Murray should not confront him as he may still be armed. Members of the public should contact the police by calling 911.