Niagara police looking for suspect in St. Catharines patio assault

Police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at restaurant patio on St. Paul Street.

It happened on July 10th around 8:45 p.m.

Police say there was minor verbal disagreement between the suspect and a 60-year-old man.

The suspect stood up and repeatedly punched the seated victim in the face knocking him to the ground.

The man suffered serious injuries.

The suspect and the group of people he had been seated with walked from the patio east bound along St. Paul Street.

