Niagara Police looking for suspect who robbed St. Catharines pharmacy

Niagara Police are looking for a man they believe robbed a pharmacy in St. Catharines.

It happened yesterday morning shortly before 11 a.m. at a pharmacy on Scott Street between Niagara and Vine.

Police say a man approached a pharmacist and showed him a handgun before demanding pharmaceutical drugs and cash.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and the pharmacist was not hurt.

Police arrived on scene and brought in the K9 Unit, however the suspect was not found.

It is believed the suspect ran north toward the Regent Drive area.

Area residents and businesses are encouraged to review their security camera footage.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 30-years-old, 6’0” tall, 200lbs, wearing a dark blue winter toque, dark blue winter jacket, black sweatshirt with white lettering, camouflage pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008916.