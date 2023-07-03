Niagara Police looking for two suspects in break and enter at Welland business

Niagara Police have released images of two suspects breaking into a business in Welland.

Police say two men ransacked an office and shop area on Kennedy Street near Ross Street on the evening of June 24th.

Officers say industrial rubber, merchandise, metal, and tools were stolen.

The first suspect is a white man, 25-35 years old, with a slim build, 5 foot 10, with brown curly hair that is collar length, and he has brown facial hair.

The second suspect has a similar description but is bald.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1009561 reference 23-70583.