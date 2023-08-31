Niagara Police looking for two young women seen near playground fire

Niagara Police continue to investigate a fire that destroyed a playground at a school in Beamsville.

It happened last Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. at Jacob Beam Public School, causing $50,000 dollars in damage.

Police say while there are no suspects, they are looking to speak to two young women who were seen in the area.

The two women, both white, between the ages of 16 to 18, left the area in a maroon-coloured car.

One had long blond hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking for help identifying the women, and also want parents in the Beamsville area to talk to their children about any social media posts about the fire.

Area residents are also asked to review their surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023 or Crime Stoppers Niagara at 1-800-222-TIPS.