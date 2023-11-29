Niagara police looking for video following shooting in Grimsby

There are still very few details surrounding a homicide investigation in Grimsby.

Monday night police were called to a condo building near Concord Place and Woodward Drive for a shooting.

A man was found with serious injuries - he was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

Niagara Regional Police are asking anyone with surveillance from the area to contact detectives.

They are looking for footage between the hours of 4:000 pm to 7:00 pm

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, ext 1009103.