Niagara Police looking for video of last week's fire in St. Catharines

Niagara Police are looking for video of last week's fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines.

The fire, last Thursday, broke out at around 6:30 a.m. causing several explosions and heavy smoke to fill the air in the Port Weller area.

A St. Catharines man in his 30s was transported from the scene in critical condition, and died from his injuries.

The fire was extinguished, but led to the evacuation of multiple area residents and businesses.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is working with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall, the St. Catharines Fire Service, the Ministry of Labour, and the Office of the Coroner to determine the circumstances and the cause of the explosion and fire.

Investigators are appealing to the public who may have video of the explosion and fire especially in its early stages.

Members of the public are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009964.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.