Niagara Police looking for video of lunch-hour fight between two teen girls in Grimsby

Niagara Police are looking for pictures and videos of a lunch-hour fight between two teen girls in Grimsby.

Last Friday, Oct. 14th, officers were called to the McDonalds parking lot on Livingston Avenue, across from both West Niagara Secondary School (formerly Grimsby Secondary) and Blessed Trinity Secondary School.

Police say the two girls were on their lunch break when one slapped and punched the other several times.

The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The girl allegedly responsible for the attack was arrested and charged with one count of assault.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the Niagara Regional Police Service from releasing the name of the individual charged.

Investigators have learned there was a crowd of bystanders watching the assault unfold and have reason to believe there may be photographs and a video circulating.

Anyone in possession of either is encouraged to contact the lead investigator by dialing 905-688-4111, option