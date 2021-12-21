Niagara Police looking for witnesses to fight outside nightclub in Niagara Falls

Police are trying to track down witnesses to a fight that broke out in Niagara Falls.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 18th 2021.

Two groups of men had been inside the Dragonfly Nightclub in the area of Fallsview Boulevard and Murray Street and got into a fight when leaving the club.

The fight was broken up by the nightclub security personnel.

Detectives are trying to locate witnesses to the fight. Video footage from the scene shows several people recording the fight with their phones.

A man in his 20s was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have video footage are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009994.