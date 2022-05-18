Niagara police make an arrest after the sale of a $25,000 counterfeit coin

Niagara police have arrested a man after they found a counterfeit coin was sold for $25,000.

The coin is an extremely rare 1921 Canadian 50 cent piece.

It was sold back in December 2021 to a Niagara collector that paid $25,000 for the coin.

The coin can sell for much higher depending on its condition.

After receiving the coin the collector determined it was counterfeit and contacted police.

Police have arrested Jeffrey Thomson from Waterloo.

The 61 year old is facing charges of Fraud Over $5000, and Utter Counterfeit Money.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact 905-688-4111 / option 3 / extension 1009487.