Niagara police make an arrest in St. Paul Street assault case

Niagara Police have made an arrest following an assault on St. Paul Street this summer.

Back on July 10th officers were called to a restaurant patio on St. Paul Street between James Street and Garden Park for reports of an assault.

Police released images of the suspect and potential witnesses in August.

Now they have arrested 38 year old Craig Donald Clement from St. Catharines.

He has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Detectives are thanking the public for their help in the case.