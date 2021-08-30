Niagara Police make another arrest connected to Fort Erie rental home murders

A second arrest has been made after two young women were murdered in Fort Erie.

29-year old Heidi Bahler is in custody in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio and 18-year-old Christine Crooks.

The two were shot and killed back on January 19th while attending a party at a rental home.

Bahler is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code and Obstruct Justice contrary to section 139(2) of the Criminal Code.

Last week 22-year-old Christopher Lucas, was charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1024406, CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or the dedicated Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.