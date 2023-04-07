Niagara police make arrests after seizing nearly $1-million in drugs

Niagara police have made two arrests after finding nearly a million dollars worth of drugs.

Officers searched a home on Quaker Road and Goodwillie Drive on March 30 after a two month long investigation.

They seized 2.36 kg of fentanyl with an approximate street value of $708,000, roughly $7,870 worth of crystal methamphetamine, $131,610 worth of cocaine.

Along with the drugs they also seized two guns and $160,000 in cash.

34 year old Jonathan Mesrob Zadikian from Welland has been arrested and is facing 11 charges include drug and weapons offences.

24 year old Desiree Nicole Stewart has also been arrest and charged with various offences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.