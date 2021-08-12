Niagara police make three arrests investigating the sale of illegal drugs in Port Colborne

Niagara Police have made three arrests following a drug investigation in Port Colborne.

Last month officers started looking into the distribution of illegal drugs within the city, and executed two search warrants in the area of King Street and Union Street.

A total of 7 grams of blue fentanyl valued at $2,100 dollars, and 8 grams of cocaine valued at $700.00 dollars was seized.

47 yr old Shane Beaurgard, 42 yr old Kelly Flowers, and 43 yr old Jason Nagy - all of Port Colborne- were arrested.

Click here to see a list of charges they face.