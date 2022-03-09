Niagara police make two arrests in investigation that started after man overdosed in St. Catharines

Niagara Police have arrested two Thorold men in an investigation that started after a man overdosed in St. Catharines.

Back in January, officers and the Opioid Enforcement Unit started the investigation into the overdose death, and zeroed in on a suspected drug dealer who was driving a 2014 white Mercedes.

Yesterday, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in Thorold to find 26 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated street value of $3200), drug packaging, a money counter, a digital scale, brass knuckles, and a replica glock style pellet gun.

A 16-year-old youth male from Thorold has been arrested, and is charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

21-year-old Damon Robert Hale of Thorold has been arrested, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both were released from custody with future court dates.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act of Canada prohibits the Niagara Regional Police Service from releasing the identity of the youth male arrested in this investigation.