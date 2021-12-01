Niagara Police makes arrests look for man following gun point robbery and stabbing

What started out as a gun point robbery in Fort Erie, ended with a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to the Greater Niagara General Hospital yesterday morning at 3 o'clock as a man in his 30's and woman in her 40's were being treated for injuries.

The man was being treated for serious stab wounds.

Police say the incident started on November 29th at 10 p.m. when the man and woman were at a bar in Fort Erie and accepted a ride back to Niagara Falls from a man they knew.

The driver unexpectedly stopped at a parking area along the Niagara Parkway near Thompson Road in Fort Erie where four people were waiting.

Police say the a male suspect pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded money.

The male victim was struck with the gun and and physically beaten.

The victims were then driven to the area of Lundy’s Lane and Kalar Road and allowed to exit the car.

While collecting their belongings one of the suspects stabbed the male victim multiple times.

The victims fled the area and later attended the hospital on their own.

42 yr old Michael C. Nayler of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with robbery with firearm and aggravated assault.

51 yr old Yvon Joseph Bertrand of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with point firearm and robbery with firearm.

37 yr old Dustin Murray Delange of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with robbery with firearm.

51 yr old Lori Johns of Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with robbery with firearm.

All four were held in custody for a video bail hearing at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

An arrest warrant is being sought for 42 yr old Michael Elliot Stapleton of Fort Erie who is wanted for robbery with firearm.

Stapleton’s current location is unknown. If a member of the public recognizes or knows the location of Stapleton they are asked not to confront him and to call the police.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009535.