Niagara Police officer cleared after man breaks collarbone during arrest

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an arrest that broke a man's collarbone.

The incident happened last October when officers were called to a fight in the area of St. Paul and James Streets.

Officers located one of the individuals, and a foot chase began.

An officer caught up to the 24-year-old man and took him to the ground.

After a struggle the man was subdued with the help of other officers that had arrived.

The 24-year-old was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured right clavicle.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.

"There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed."