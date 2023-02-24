iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara Police officer cleared after man breaks collarbone during arrest


NRP-Cruiser

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an arrest that broke a man's collarbone.

The incident happened last October when officers were called to a fight in the area of St. Paul and James Streets.

Officers located one of the individuals, and a foot chase began. 

An officer caught up to the 24-year-old man and took him to the ground. 

After a struggle the man was subdued with the help of other officers that had arrived. 

The 24-year-old was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured right clavicle. 

SIU Director Joseph Martino says there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury. 

"There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed."

12

Latest Audio