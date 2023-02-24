Niagara Police officer cleared after man breaks collarbone during arrest
A Niagara Regional Police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an arrest that broke a man's collarbone.
The incident happened last October when officers were called to a fight in the area of St. Paul and James Streets.
Officers located one of the individuals, and a foot chase began.
An officer caught up to the 24-year-old man and took him to the ground.
After a struggle the man was subdued with the help of other officers that had arrived.
The 24-year-old was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured right clavicle.
SIU Director Joseph Martino says there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.
"There was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, and the file has been closed."
