Niagara police officer facing charges after collision in St. Catharines

A Niagara police officer is facing charges after a crash in St. Catharines.

Back on February 3rd emergency crews were called to a collision near Niagara Street and Welland Avenue in St. Catharines.

The collision involved an unmarked Service vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of the accident.

Niagara Regional Police handed the investigation over to the Halton Police.

Today, Halton police arrested NRP constable Chris Rawson.

Rawson has been with Niagara police for 23 years.

He is now facing charges including dangerous driving causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and fail to remain at the scene of an accident.

Rawson was released from custody and has been suspended with pay.