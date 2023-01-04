Niagara Police officer suspended after investigation into a woman pretending to be a police officer

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been suspended after an investigation into a woman pretending to be a police officer.

Officers began an investigation into reports of a suspicious person on December 17th at the Heritage Village Vineland, on Victoria Avenue.

The report said that a woman had knocked on residents doors at the retirement community and told the homeowners that she was with Niagara Regional Police collecting unwanted drugs and prescriptions.

Police originally believed this was someone pretending to be an NRPS officer but they have now suspended an officer in relation to the incident and say there is "no on-going risk to public safety."

Niagara Regional Police add that the identity of the officer is not being released at this time and "Due to the ongoing nature, we are unable to comment further."