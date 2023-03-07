Niagara Police officer suspended with pay after being arrested on firearm charges

A Niagara Regional Police officer is facing firearm charges and has been suspended from his job with pay.

The NRP became aware of an allegation against an officer on their force in September of last year.

They called in Hamilton Police to investigate to ensure there was no conflict of interest.

Yesterday, Constable Adam Gorski was arrested and is charged with Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (2 counts) – Contrary to Section 91(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

He has been released from custody with a court date set for April 4th in Hamilton.

Gorski has been a police officer with the NRPS for 15 years, however at the time of the alleged offences he was on administrative leave.

In accordance with the Police Services Act of Ontario, Gorski has been suspended with pay.