Niagara Police officer who died in 2020 will be added to 'Heroes in Life' Wall of Honour

A Niagara Regional Police officer, who died in 2020, will be honoured tomorrow

A ceremony will be held Thursday morning for Constable Joan VanBreda, who was hit by an impaired driver 1986 in St. Catharines, while responding to a crash.

Constable VanBreda, who served the community for 35 years, will be added to the “Heroes in Life” Wall of Honour.

The Wall of Honour is dedicated to the officers that have tragically died in the performance of their duties in Niagara.

The ceremony will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at 11:00am in the Front Lobby of NRPS Headquarters in Niagara Falls.

This event is open to the general public.

Constable VanBreda was 22 years old at the time of the crash, however due to ongoing medical issues as a result of collision, died on May 22nd, 2020.

She was 55.