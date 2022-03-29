UPDATE | Driver of ATV killed in West Lincoln this morning following crash with minivan

Police are investigating a deadly crash in West Lincoln this morning involving an ATV and minivan.

The head on collision happened at 5:40 a.m. in the area of Caistorville Road near Concession 3.

The driver of the ATV was dead when emergency crews arrived.

The driver and passenger of the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit have been called in.



Caistorville Road between Concession 2 and 3 remains closed.

Drivers are requested to find alternate routes.

