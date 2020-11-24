Niagara Police out with a warning of increased scams

'Tis the season for scams.

Niagara Regional Police warning they've seen an increase in fraudulent transactions involving credit cards.

Given the concerns with COVID-19, many business transactions are being conducted by telephone or email preventing businesses from knowing their customers.

Fraudsters are taking advantage of the situation and making purchases by credit card, without being physically present at a store.

The NRP are out with a number of suggestions to reduce credit card scams.

Tips to reduce card not present scams:

Merchants

Collect as much customer information as possible

Verify the phone number, address and transaction information

Examine priority shipment requests

Validate orders from repeat customers that differ from the established pattern

Question orders that are to be shipped out of province or a post office box

Customers

Regularly review your account statements

If your credit card is lost/stolen, report it immediately

Do not provide credit card information over the phone, if you did not initiate the phone call

Ensure webpages are encrypted

If you have been a victim of a scam and experienced a financial loss, please call the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111 "dispatch", to report it.

If you did not experience a financial loss, please report it by contacting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm