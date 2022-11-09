Niagara police out with warning after 8 seniors were scammed out of $63,000 in west Niagara

Niagara Police's Fraud Unit is out with a warning for seniors in the region after a rash of Grandparent scam incidents over the last few days.

Investigators have reason to believe a criminal team is active in the area targeting Grimsby, Lincoln and West Lincoln (West Niagara) vulnerable seniors.

There have been eight known victims who have lost $63,000 to the scam in recent days.

The victims are being contacted by telephone and being convinced that a loved one (grandchild) is in legal trouble and they need to go to the bank and take out large sums of money to help.

A person is then meeting up with the victim to collect the money, often going right to the victim’s home.

Niagara Police are asking you to educate yourself and then educate three people in your life who may be vulnerable to becoming victims of scam crime.