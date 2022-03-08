Niagara police pup has a name
Niagara Regional Police say their newest K-9 Unit member has been named.
A class from the Niagara Catholic District School Board came up with the name the 11-month-old male English Pointer, who will be primarily used for tracking with the police force.
"We are SO excited to introduce you to our newest police service dog…Maximus Tracker!! "
We are SO excited to introduce you to our newest police service dog…Maximus Tracker!!— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 8, 2022
A big thank you goes to the @niagaracatholic class who came up with PSD Tracker’s name!
Head over to our TikTok page to watch as he enjoys his 1st birthday pup cake!
#PSD #MaximusTracker pic.twitter.com/cUUcIUGgR5