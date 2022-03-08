iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara police pup has a name

max

Niagara Regional Police say their newest K-9 Unit member has been named.

A class from the Niagara Catholic District School Board came up with the name the 11-month-old male English Pointer, who will be primarily used for tracking with the police force.

"We are SO excited to introduce you to our newest police service dog…Maximus Tracker!! "
 

12

Latest Audio