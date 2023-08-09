Niagara police release latest impaired driving charges
Twelve people are facing impaired as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Justin J. MENCFELD, 37yrs, Lincoln
Shentrelle GRAY, 45yrs, Raceland, Louisiana
Eric R. DUGUAY, 23yrs, Port Colborne
Jeffrey E. BRUNETTE, 60yrs, Port Colborne
Douglas R. GLANCY, 53yrs, St. Catharines
Everton O. GREEN, 40yrs, Brampton
Stephen D. WARD, 33yrs, Grimsby
Nathan YOCKELL, 27yrs, Welland
Mohamud M. HASSAN, 32yrs, Welland
Mitchell G. JARVIS, 35yrs, Gravenhurst
Tam NGUYEN, 35yrs, Niagara Falls
Raquel BITTON, 29yrs, Niagara Falls