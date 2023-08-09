Niagara police release latest impaired driving charges

Twelve people are facing impaired as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Justin J. MENCFELD, 37yrs, Lincoln

Shentrelle GRAY, 45yrs, Raceland, Louisiana

Eric R. DUGUAY, 23yrs, Port Colborne

Jeffrey E. BRUNETTE, 60yrs, Port Colborne

Douglas R. GLANCY, 53yrs, St. Catharines

Everton O. GREEN, 40yrs, Brampton

Stephen D. WARD, 33yrs, Grimsby

Nathan YOCKELL, 27yrs, Welland

Mohamud M. HASSAN, 32yrs, Welland

Mitchell G. JARVIS, 35yrs, Gravenhurst

Tam NGUYEN, 35yrs, Niagara Falls

Raquel BITTON, 29yrs, Niagara Falls